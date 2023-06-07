New Albany officer released from hospital after shooting

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed Cpl. Andrew Byrne was released Friday and is recovering at home.

Investigators say 29-year-old Barry Sowders shot him during a foot chase in a neighborhood near downtown New Albany last week. Byrne returned fire, hitting the man.

Police began looking for Sowders after a woman reported he had shot at her that morning. They say when they found him in his car on Grant Street, Sowders ran, firing at Byrne and another officer.

They say he continued to run after being shot by Byrne and shot at a third officer. He was found around an hour after police first made contact with him.

Sowders was treated at the hospital for his injuries and released to jail the same day as the shootings. He faces three level 1 felonies for attempted murder and a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement. Online court records show he’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Bailey said in an email to LPM News the officer’s return to work will depend on his recovery time. He did not give information on Byrne’s injuries, only that they were a result of gunfire.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the New Albany Police Department. Sgt. Carey Huls previously told LPM News investigators believe the officer acted appropriately.