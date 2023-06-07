© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

New Albany officer released from hospital after shooting

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
Police cars are parked in the middle of Market Street in New Albany following a shooting last week between an officer and man police were pursuing.
Aprile Rickert
/
LPM
New Albany Cpl. Andrew Byrne has been released from the hospital after exchanging gunfire with a man during a foot chase last week.

A New Albany officer who exchanged gunfire with a man police were pursuing has been released from the hospital, though it’s not clear when he will return to work.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed Cpl. Andrew Byrne was released Friday and is recovering at home.

Investigators say 29-year-old Barry Sowders shot him during a foot chase in a neighborhood near downtown New Albany last week. Byrne returned fire, hitting the man.

Police began looking for Sowders after a woman reported he had shot at her that morning. They say when they found him in his car on Grant Street, Sowders ran, firing at Byrne and another officer.

They say he continued to run after being shot by Byrne and shot at a third officer. He was found around an hour after police first made contact with him.

Sowders was treated at the hospital for his injuries and released to jail the same day as the shootings. He faces three level 1 felonies for attempted murder and a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement. Online court records show he’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Bailey said in an email to LPM News the officer’s return to work will depend on his recovery time. He did not give information on Byrne’s injuries, only that they were a result of gunfire.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the New Albany Police Department. Sgt. Carey Huls previously told LPM News investigators believe the officer acted appropriately.

Tags
News southern indianapolice
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.