Where Y'all Really From: Language and identity

Louisville Public Media
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT

"You speak English so well!"

Every immigrant family has to decide what their relationship will be with their first language. Some parents insist their kids speak it, some turn away from it entirely, and some land somewhere in between. In this round-table episode, Dan Wu, Charlene Buckles and Nima Kulkarni unpack the nuanced ways language informs their self image and how they fit into their families and communities.

Learn more about the show and subscribe for free at  whereyallreallyfrom.org.

"Where Y'all Really From" is part of the Louisville Public Media Podcast Incubator. We get support from the Eye Care Institute's Butchertown Clinical Trials.

