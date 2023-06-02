Sections of Interstate 64 West will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday

Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed between the Interstate 264 interchange and Story Avenue beginning Friday at 8 p.m. It will remain closed for two weeks, until June 16 at 6 a.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is repaving the Cochran Tunnel, which hasn’t been rehabilitated since 2001, and replacing the guardrails.

The on-ramp at Story Avenue will stay open, but ramps from Interstate 264 East and West will be closed. Road signs will redirect drivers to the I-264 East or West ramps.

After repairs are complete on I-64 West, the same section going eastbound on I-64 will be closed soon afterwards.