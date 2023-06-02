© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Sections of Interstate 64 West will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday

By Sylvia Goodman
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed between the Interstate 264 interchange and Story Avenue until June 16. After that, the eastbound lanes will be closed for repairs.

Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed between the Interstate 264 interchange and Story Avenue beginning Friday at 8 p.m. It will remain closed for two weeks, until June 16 at 6 a.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is repaving the Cochran Tunnel, which hasn’t been rehabilitated since 2001, and replacing the guardrails.

The on-ramp at Story Avenue will stay open, but ramps from Interstate 264 East and West will be closed. Road signs will redirect drivers to the I-264 East or West ramps.

After repairs are complete on I-64 West, the same section going eastbound on I-64 will be closed soon afterwards.

