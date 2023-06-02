Downtown Louisville pickleball and Wiffle ball park extends hours

The park is located at the RePurposed event space at 615 W. Main Street.

Bryn Alston, a spokesperson for the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said expanding the original schedule from three days a week to six days makes the park more accommodating.

“Extending the hours was really a no-brainer for us,” Alston said. “We had had several people reach out saying ‘when is this open? Or ‘oh, I missed it,’ ‘I wasn't able to go.”

Pickleball is a hybrid between tennis, table tennis and racquetball and has surged in popularity in recent years. The city currently maintains at least seven public pickleball courts.

The Louisville Downtown Partnership is a nonprofit that supports downtown activities, including a monthly night market and outdoor movie series.

Alston said the organization is trying to get more people to use the park.“We want people to be together and enjoy their time together and especially experience that in a very cool, urban spot downtown,” she said.

The RePurposed site was previously a 20,000 square foot vacant lot. Baird sponsored a full transformation of the space allowing it to house the outdoor sports park.

“Baird Urban Sports Park is something fun and outdoors, something that anyone of any skill level of any age can enjoy,” Alston said. “I think that space provides a multitude of reasons to bring people down and which is exactly why we wanted to do something like that.”

The park will offer open play six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.