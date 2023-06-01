New program brings films to Louisville’s Waterfront Park

Downtown Drive-In will make use of the Downtown CineBus — a repurposed ambulance — to project films at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater.

The new initiative from the Louisville Downtown Partnership is meant to contribute to the organization’s overall goal of bringing people downtown.

“You can only really have vibrancy if you have people,” said executive director Rebecca Fleischaker. “What are those things going to be that bring people together.”

Fleischaker said the event’s planners tried to have a good range of films offered through the summer and fall.

By having films that interest a range of people, the organization hopes it will bring as many people as possible to downtown.

“We do talk about downtown being a place for everyone. It is the only neighborhood where there is something for everyone to do,” Fleischaker said. “Downtown is the biggest neighborhood that has so many things that can be seen as something for everyone to do. And this should be no different.”

The event will make use of the Downtown CineBus , a decommissioned ambulance that was renovated into a mobile project device. Beyond the drive-in events, the aim is to use the CineBus for public art displays.

“These are ways to show off art in a different way that you can access. Anybody can come to view … any kind of show that we do out of the CineBus,” Fleischaker.

Downtown Drive-In begins June 9. The amphitheater will open an hour before films start. Concession will be available and Ten20 Craft Brewery will be on-site with adult beverages.

Attendees should plan to park at the free lots near the amphitheater and bring chairs and blankets.

The line-up and dates for Downtown Drive-in are: