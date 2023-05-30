© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

These are the new movies and TV shows we can't wait to watch this summer

By Eric Deggans,
Aisha HarrisLinda HolmesBob MondelloBilal QureshiGlen Weldon
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
Clockwise from top left:<em> Elemental, Flamin' Hot, Barbie, Shortcomings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Secret Invasion.</em>
Disney/Pixar, Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jon Pack/Sony Pictures Classics, Sony Pictures Animation, Des Willie/Marvel
Clockwise from top left: Elemental, Flamin' Hot, Barbie, Shortcomings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Secret Invasion.

We're back with a great big, filterable guide of what to watch — and where to find it — as the days get hotter and longer.

Studios raced to finish summer attractions ahead of the writers strike — and we're back with a great big guide of what to watch as the days get hotter and longer. You can search by genre and where to see it — whether on your couch or in the theater.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

