New Albany officer, man being pursued hospitalized after exchanging gunfire

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the incident started when police began investigating a report of a person who had been shot at Tuesday morning.

Officers found the man accused of shooting at the person and pursued him on foot in the area near Main, Spring, Vincennes and 13th streets.

Huls said the man, who police have not yet been identified, then shot an officer. The officer returned fire and struck the man, who escaped into the neighborhood before being caught a short time later.

Huls said the officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said he did not have additional information about the suspect’s injuries.

ISP is leading the investigation.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec, Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.

This story may be updated.