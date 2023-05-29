Investigation launched after 28-year-old man dies at Louisville jail

The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a press release Monday morning that jail staff and medical personnel weren’t able to revive the man following an apparent suicide attempt.

The man’s name has not been released while the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office tries to notify his next of kin.

The jail and Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the death.

“This loss of life is something that we never want to see happen. We're going to keep working every day to bring awareness to the mental health needs of the incarcerated population,” said jail director Jerry Collins in a press release.

The series of deaths at the jail has prompted protests and calls for reform from activists and community leaders.

The man’s death is the first at the jail since January and comes after a facility audit last month reported staffing, security and medical safety issues. It found some jail staff lacked basic medical training and quick access to medical professionals.

Ahead of the report’s public release, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city was working to improve mental health outcomes at the jail. Those goals included mental health screenings when people enter the jail and hiring a new healthcare services provider.