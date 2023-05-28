Here are ways to spend Memorial Day around Louisville

While people celebrate the holiday throughout the long weekend, Memorial Day itself is on Monday, May 29.

Here are things going on Memorial Day:

Day At The Races - Military Appreciation Day

Active members and veterans of the armed services can head to Churchill Downs on Monday for a day of horse racing.

Members with valid identification can receive free or discounted admission to the track.

Gates open at 12:45 p.m.

Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle

Mayor Craig Greenberg will host his first Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle. The annual event invites people down to the waterfront to enjoy the outdoors in several different ways.

Greenberg said his administration is working to make Louisville a safer and healthier place.

“One of the ways that we do that is by staging events that give people a chance to come together, to exercise, to experience the wonderful outdoors that we have here in our amazing city,” said Greenberg.

Starting at 10 a.m. attendees can either participate in a 4-mile walk from the Great Lawn east to the Beargrass Creek Pump Station, cycle from the Great Lawn to Iroquois Park and back in a 15.7-mile route or paddle from Harbor Lawn up to Beargrass Creek.

Abbey Road on the River

The annual festival celebrates the Beatles and many of their contemporaries.

Gary Jacob created the festival in 2002 and said seeing generations of Beatles fans connect with one another. He’s seen teens bopping along to songs from the White Album and boys dancing around with their moms.

“It's magical and we've tapped into it,” Jacob said.

Monday performances include a Jimi Hendrix tribute, Some Other Guys and Louisville Brass and Electric.

Shows run from 1 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.

Kentucky Flea Market

The Kentucky Flea Market is taking over the Fair and Exposition Center this Memorial Day weekend.

There will be more than 600 vendors selling thousands of goods to purchase.

During the flea market Memorial Day Spectacular, there will be a special $5 & Under Overstock Sale.

On Monday, everything part of that sale will price $1 and under.

Admission is free, and attendees can get half off of parking by making a purchase at the market.

The Kentucky Flea Market will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

