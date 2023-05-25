Louisville Public Media picks up four Regional Murrow Awards

Louisville Public Media won four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the 2023 contest. The Radio Television Digital News Association sponsors the awards every year.

LPM won in categories for excellence in sound, podcasting, investigations and news documentary.

Here’s the list of winning pieces:

“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized at so high a level for work that is truly a labor of love,” producer Michelle Tyrene Johnson said of her Regional Murrow Award for podcasting. “I think honest conversations from the heart about race are what move us forward as a country. Silence and revisionism do not.”

Work from the LPM News daily newsroom, the podcasting department and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting continue to be recognized and awarded at the state, regional and national level.

“A Critical Moment,” reported by Jess Clark and Stephanie Wolf, also won this year’s RIAS Berlin Commission's Best Radio Story Award.

LPM has invested in its daily and investigative editorial reporting, as well as podcasting and other creative audio storytelling to grow the editorial team to the largest in its history.

“Investigative journalism takes a lot of time and resources,” Jared Bennett of KyCIR said. “We're always hoping to tell stories that have an impact or make some kind of difference, so it's great to get recognition not just for us but for the people who trusted us to tell their story.”

The awards aspire to reward work that puts public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Each of the four award-winners will go on to compete in the National Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.

