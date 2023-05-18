Police search for man who escaped custody near I-71 and Gene Snyder in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis identified the man as Norman K. Wolfe, who is currently facing charges in Jefferson and Trimble counties.

Wolfe was scheduled for a pretrial conference at 9:02 a.m. Thursday morning in Trimble County, about 50 minutes northeast of Louisville, according to court records. He intended to ask the judge for a competency evaluation from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center. The records show he is scheduled for a jury trial next month in Trimble County, for charges dating back to early 2021, which include burglary, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, and persistent felony offender.

He is facing similar charges in Jefferson County, including a charge for fleeing or evading police.

Norman K. Wolfe initially escaped police custody on the interstate near the intersection of Interstate-71 and the Gene Snyder Freeway. People should avoid the area for now, LMPD said.

Several nearby buildings are on lockdown, including at least some of the businesses in the Paddock Shops, according to a spokesperson for the shopping complex. Kentucky Country Day school also remains on soft lockdown, meaning students and faculty are required to remain indoors, according to the school’s communications director, Sam O’Brien.

LMPD said people should avoid the area while police continue their search. Ellis said they do not know if Wolfe is armed or not, as the situation remains fluid.

Police also asked that people not call 911 and Louisville Metro Emergency Services to ask for information. If someone sees Wolfe, Ellis said not to approach him and instead call 911 with as much detail as possible.

This is a developing story.