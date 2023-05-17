© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Gerina Whethers tapped to fill Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney vacancy

Louisville Public Media | By Jacob Munoz
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
Judicial Center
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Gerina Whethers will prosecute in Kentucky's 30th Circuit Court in Jefferson County.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Gerina Whethers on Wednesday to succeed Tom Wine, who died earlier this month.

Whethers is taking over from temporary acting Commonwealth’s Attorney Erwin Roberts, who Attorney General Daniel Cameron assigned to the position after Wine’s death.

Starting Friday, she’ll be responsible for prosecuting felonies, civil matters involving more than $5,000 and other cases in Jefferson County’s 30th Circuit Court.

Whethers is the first Black woman to take on the role.

In a press release issued by Beshear’s office, Whethers said she was looking forward to returning to Louisville, where she previously worked as an assistant county attorney.

“I am humbled and grateful to Gov. Beshear for this opportunity to lead one of the most important roles for our citizens,” Whethers said. “Prosecutors have a unique way of protecting our citizens while reflecting our community values. Building crucial relationships while maintaining those values is what I bring to our resilient city.”

Gerina Whethers
Courtesy
/
Commonwealth of Kentucky
Gerina Whethers is taking over as the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is an elected position, and Whethers’ appointment is temporary. In November, Louisvillians will vote on who will serve the remainder of Wine’s six-year term, which ends in 2025.

She is currently secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, which oversees state workers. Beshear appointed Whethers to that role when he was elected governor in 2019.

His office announced Wednesday that Mary Elizabeth Bailey, the cabinet’s deputy secretary, will replace her.

Whethers previously worked with Beshear in Kentucky’s Attorney General’s office as executive director of senior protection and mediation. Earlier, she was the executive director of victim advocacy in the office.

She is also an executive board member of Louisville’s NAACP Chapter.

Jacob Munoz
Jacob is LPM's Business and Development Reporter. Email Jacob at jmunoz@lpm.org.
