Former Southern Ind. Democratic party chair, candidate arrested on charges related to 2022 election

Christopher J. Coyle was arrested Thursday for filing campaign paperwork and voting in Clark County while not living there, according to Indiana State Police.

He’s charged with a level 6 felony for filing a fraudulent report and two level 6 felonies for voting outside a precinct. Online court records also show he’s facing an infraction for an address or name change violation. The charges follow an investigation by ISP.

According to a news release from the agency, Coyle turned himself in and was released on his own recognizance the same day.

Coyle ran for Clark County Clerk in November, losing to Republican Ryan Lynch.

He was elected as the Clark County Democratic party chair in 2021 but resigned earlier this year, current party chair Tom Galligan confirmed to LPM News. Galligan did not comment on the arrest.

