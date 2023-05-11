Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt moved to rehab a month after Old National Bank shooting

Wilt was one of the first police officers on the scene of last month’s mass shooting at Old National Bank downtown. He had been on duty for less than two weeks when he was shot in the head by the suspected gunman, who was soon after killed by police.

Five victims died following the incident. Eight were injured, seven of whom were discharged from UofL Hospital within a week of the shooting.

Wilt is still being treated within the U of L Health system according to spokesperson Heather Fountaine.

LMPD said Wednesday he had been transferred to begin rehabilitation but did not share further details.

“Obviously, we are very excited we have gotten to this point, but this will be another battle,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Courtesy LMPD / Louisville Metro Police Department Nickolas Wilt was critically injured while responding to the Old National Bank shooting.

Sgt. Matt Sanders, LMPD’s Media and Public Relations Commander, said the department is providing details approved by Wilt’s family.

On Monday, LMPD said Wilt’s condition was improving, that he had been taken off of a ventilator and that doctors discussed moving him to neurological rehab soon.

The department said he was still experiencing pneumonia and other lung issues.

Community members have offered support to Wilt during his recovery process.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which fundraises for local officers, said it collected more than $164,000 for an initiative surrounding Wilt. Spectrum News reported all the proceeds will go toward his family.