News

Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt moved to rehab a month after Old National Bank shooting

Louisville Public Media | By Jacob Munoz
Published May 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
Nickolas Wilt was sworn in as a Louisville Police Officer less than two weeks before he sustained critical injuries in running towards a mass shooter.
Louisville Metro Police Department
Nickolas Wilt, center, was sworn in as a Louisville Police Officer less than two weeks before he sustained critical injuries in running towards a mass shooter.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in social media posts the update on Nickolas Wilt’s condition was “positive news.”

Wilt was one of the first police officers on the scene of last month’s mass shooting at Old National Bank downtown. He had been on duty for less than two weeks when he was shot in the head by the suspected gunman, who was soon after killed by police.

Five victims died following the incident. Eight were injured, seven of whom were discharged from UofL Hospital within a week of the shooting.

Wilt is still being treated within the U of L Health system according to spokesperson Heather Fountaine.

LMPD said Wednesday he had been transferred to begin rehabilitation but did not share further details.

“Obviously, we are very excited we have gotten to this point, but this will be another battle,” the department wrote on Facebook.

041123_Nickolas Wilt portrait photo_courtesy LMPD
Courtesy LMPD
/
Louisville Metro Police Department
Nickolas Wilt was critically injured while responding to the Old National Bank shooting.

Sgt. Matt Sanders, LMPD’s Media and Public Relations Commander, said the department is providing details approved by Wilt’s family.

On Monday, LMPD said Wilt’s condition was improving, that he had been taken off of a ventilator and that doctors discussed moving him to neurological rehab soon.

The department said he was still experiencing pneumonia and other lung issues.

Community members have offered support to Wilt during his recovery process.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which fundraises for local officers, said it collected more than $164,000 for an initiative surrounding Wilt. Spectrum News reported all the proceeds will go toward his family.

Jacob Munoz
Jacob is LPM's Business and Development Reporter. Email Jacob at jmunoz@lpm.org.
