And they’re off: A look at Kentucky Derby 149

Other than the world-famous horse race, the Kentucky Derby is known for the flamboyant fashions people bring to the track.

Cimba Johnson of West Virginia was in town with her husband Jim for their second Kentucky Derby.

She was decked out in a cowboy-inspired outfit complete with a brown fringe skirt, while Jim wore matching brown tones and a bolo tie.

“I know everyone dresses up for the Derby, but that’s just not me,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to be who I am. … This is what my closet is filled with.”

Johnson’s look was one of many standouts early in the day.

Others, like Ronnie Mac from Gary, Indiana, put tons of care into their race day outfits.

Mac was wearing a purple and silver sequined suit that changed colors depending on where the sequins were.

“Last year, I had a gold outfit like this. I wanted to wear the purple today,” Mac said.

Breya Jones / LPM Ronnie Mac came from Gary, Indiana to attend the Kentucky Derby.

He was missing one key part of his ensemble.

“I left my hat, which makes the whole outfit to me, but I have to work with what I got,” Mac said.

Despite missing his hat, Mac was stopped multiple times by passersby complementing his outfit.

“I feel like I’m naked without my hat, but people are telling me it still looks pretty good. I look good in everything,” Mac said.

Just like with outfits, another thing people do in their own unique way is betting.

“We sort of just feel it in the moment,” first-time attendee Liz Ross said. “We just met a jockey’s sister who is running for the first time in the Derby, so we’re definitely going to put a bet on that horse.”

With horses' odds up in the air until race time, many betters might have to lean on spur-of-the-moment encounters like Ross.

An unprecedented five horses were scratched from the race as of Saturday morning, including former favorite, Forte.

Forte’s former jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will now ride Derby-hopeful Cyclone Mischief in the race.

This story will be updated throughout the day.