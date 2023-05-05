Oaks Day 2023: A look inside the culture and color at the track

Last updated 2:26 p.m.

Jeff Carta flew in from southern California with two friends who had Derby weekend on their bucket list. Carta, who competes in beard and mustache contests, donned his signature look, but added some pink glitter, just for Oaks.

A lot of people wanted his photo.

Jess Clark / LPM Jeff Carta, from southern California, came with two friends for Derby weekend.

When asked about his favorite horse racing memories, Carta got teary-eyed. He said he treasured going to the track with his dad when he was alive.

"He'd love to be here," Carta said of his dad.

For Derby tomorrow, he has a Santa Claus-themed look planned.

Jess Clark / LPM Mike and Kelly Sidoryk, from Canada, at Churchill Downs for Oaks Day 2023.

Mike and Kelly Sidoryk flew down from Canada, where Mike used to manage a race track.

Asked about how this compares, Kelly says it’s “amplified to a big degree.”

“I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like for Derby Day,” she said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.