News

Oaks Day 2023: A look inside the culture and color at the track

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark,
Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
A man in a light pink suit and hat has a long white beard styled into spikes. You can see pink glitter in his beard. He's at Oaks Day 2023 at Churchill Downs.
Jess Clark
/
LPM
Jeff Carta flew in with friends from southern California for Derby weekend.

It's the 149th Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, and on a beautiful day, the energy is high. LPM News reporters and editors are at the track detailing the color and culture of the filly-focused Friday.

Last updated 2:26 p.m.

Jeff Carta flew in from southern California with two friends who had Derby weekend on their bucket list. Carta, who competes in beard and mustache contests, donned his signature look, but added some pink glitter, just for Oaks.

A lot of people wanted his photo.

2023_05-05_Jeff Carta from southern California shows off his trophy-winning beard.
Jess Clark
/
LPM
Jeff Carta, from southern California, came with two friends for Derby weekend.

When asked about his favorite horse racing memories, Carta got teary-eyed. He said he treasured going to the track with his dad when he was alive.

"He'd love to be here," Carta said of his dad.

For Derby tomorrow, he has a Santa Claus-themed look planned.

A man and woman face the camera, smiling. They're both wearing hats, and part of Churchill Downs is visible in the background.
Jess Clark
/
LPM
Mike and Kelly Sidoryk, from Canada, at Churchill Downs for Oaks Day 2023.

Mike and Kelly Sidoryk flew down from Canada, where Mike used to manage a race track.

Asked about how this compares, Kelly says it’s “amplified to a big degree.”

“I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like for Derby Day,” she said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Jess Clark
Jess Clark is LPMs Education and Learning Reporter.
See stories by Jess Clark
Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's news director.
See stories by Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
