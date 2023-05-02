This week 'In Conversation': It's Kentucky Derby time, 2023

If you live in Kentucky during the first week of May, you know what time it is.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we’ll look at who’s hot and who’s not in this year's Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. Ed DeRosa, Vice President of Content at Horse Racing Nation, and Kellie Reilly, who writes for Churchill Downs, Inc. will help us make sense of our racing programs and figure out where the smart money is this weekend.

"there are times when it is ok to weep" And we’ll talk with Louisville author and poet Hannah Drake about her poem “Home,” which was commissioned by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World as a response to the controversial state song “My Old Kentucky Home.”

