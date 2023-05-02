11 neighborhood events in Louisville get cash through mini-grants
Fund for the Arts announced the recipients for their 2023 community event mini-grants. Eleven individuals and community groups got money, and they’ll use it to put on free arts events in Louisville.
The grant program is part of the organization's Arts in Neighborhoods initiative.
Organizations were allowed to request between $500 and $5,000 in funds. For the mini-grant funding, applicants don’t have to be arts organizations, but there must be artistic elements involved in the event.
There must also be an in-person event located in the greater Louisville area as well as aspects that are free for the public to attend.
The Arts in Neighborhoods program aims to create support for community-focused events.
“The first round of Community Event Mini-Grants supported some incredible free programs across the city,” wrote Sarah Lindgren, vice president of community investment and support, in a news release.
Lindgren said this year’s applicant pool grew after the success of last year.
“Clearly, this initiative is serving a need in the community, and we take pride in helping bring these events to life all year long!” Lindgren wrote.
Recipients have events planned in neighborhoods across the city and include focuses on food, dance, music, zine and more.
Here’s a full list of this year’s recipients.
Mexico Lindo with St. Thomas Episcopal Church
- Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade performance. April 30
Queer Kentucky with Mile Wide Beer Company
- Second Issue Release Party + Pride Celebration. June 2 at MileWide Brewing Company
The Trager Family JCC with Louisville Board of Rabbi and Cantors
- 2nd Annual Israeli Street Fair. June 4 at Trager Family Jewish Community Center
Trip J Entertainment with AMPED
- Safe Summer Community Kick-Off Concert. June 10 at Shelby Park
Printed Zine with Portland Museum
- Paperview Zinefest. June 24 at the Portland Museum
Bwoga Elementary Library with SaSa Samosa Kitchen
- Taste of Uganda: Dinner, Drums & Dance. July 14 at New Life Church Gym
Sarabande Books with Louisville Visual Arts
- The Poetry Carnival and celebration of “Once a City Said: A Louisville Poets Anthology.” July 8 at Sarabande Books' headquarters
Mary Jefferson with Louisville Organizational Arts Group, LHOMEand Faith Works Studios
- Play Arts Within Reach Collab. July 29 at The Russell Theatre
Roots 101 African American Museum with Russell A Place of Promise
- Our Home: 2023 Homecoming Weekend Festival. Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 at 18th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and throughout the Russell Neighborhood
Chapel of St. Philip, Inc. with Esmilda's Dance Crew and Caminantes
- Healing Movement with BioDance. Fall 2023 at the Chapel of St. Philip in Old Louisville
Filmmaker Mike Elsherif with Clovehitch Productions
- “Road to the Key” screening session and Q&A. Fall 2023
Trip J Entertainment is a first-time mini-grant recipient. Its event with the music education organization AMPED aims to address some of the issues impacting Louisville.
“This grant will aid in providing artists with the platform to inspire change and promote solutions to problems facing our city like violence and illegal drug use,” said Trip J artistic director Jeriel Evans said in a news release.
Grant recipients will be required to produce a report on the impact of their event in the community.