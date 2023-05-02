11 neighborhood events in Louisville get cash through mini-grants

The grant program is part of the organization's Arts in Neighborhoods initiative.

Organizations were allowed to request between $500 and $5,000 in funds. For the mini-grant funding, applicants don’t have to be arts organizations, but there must be artistic elements involved in the event.

There must also be an in-person event located in the greater Louisville area as well as aspects that are free for the public to attend.

The Arts in Neighborhoods program aims to create support for community-focused events.

“The first round of Community Event Mini-Grants supported some incredible free programs across the city,” wrote Sarah Lindgren, vice president of community investment and support, in a news release.

Lindgren said this year’s applicant pool grew after the success of last year.

“Clearly, this initiative is serving a need in the community, and we take pride in helping bring these events to life all year long!” Lindgren wrote.

Recipients have events planned in neighborhoods across the city and include focuses on food, dance, music, zine and more.

Here’s a full list of this year’s recipients.

Mexico Lindo with St. Thomas Episcopal Church



Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade performance. April 30

Queer Kentucky with Mile Wide Beer Company

Second Issue Release Party + Pride Celebration. June 2 at MileWide Brewing Company

The Trager Family JCC with Louisville Board of Rabbi and Cantors

2nd Annual Israeli Street Fair. June 4 at Trager Family Jewish Community Center

Trip J Entertainment with AMPED

Safe Summer Community Kick-Off Concert. June 10 at Shelby Park

Printed Zine with Portland Museum

Paperview Zinefest. June 24 at the Portland Museum

Bwoga Elementary Library with SaSa Samosa Kitchen

Taste of Uganda: Dinner, Drums & Dance. July 14 at New Life Church Gym

Sarabande Books with Louisville Visual Arts

The Poetry Carnival and celebration of “Once a City Said: A Louisville Poets Anthology.” July 8 at Sarabande Books' headquarters

Mary Jefferson with Louisville Organizational Arts Group, LHOMEand Faith Works Studios

Play Arts Within Reach Collab. July 29 at The Russell Theatre

Roots 101 African American Museum with Russell A Place of Promise

Our Home: 2023 Homecoming Weekend Festival. Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 at 18th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and throughout the Russell Neighborhood

Chapel of St. Philip, Inc. with Esmilda's Dance Crew and Caminantes

Healing Movement with BioDance. Fall 2023 at the Chapel of St. Philip in Old Louisville

Filmmaker Mike Elsherif with Clovehitch Productions

“Road to the Key” screening session and Q&A. Fall 2023

Trip J Entertainment is a first-time mini-grant recipient. Its event with the music education organization AMPED aims to address some of the issues impacting Louisville.

“This grant will aid in providing artists with the platform to inspire change and promote solutions to problems facing our city like violence and illegal drug use,” said Trip J artistic director Jeriel Evans said in a news release.

Grant recipients will be required to produce a report on the impact of their event in the community.

