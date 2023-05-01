Forte is 3-1 early favorite for Kentucky Derby after post position draw

Tapit Trice, who drew the No. 5 post, is the 5-1 second-choice contender, according to predictions from Churchill Downs morning-line oddsmaker Mike Battaglia. Angel of Empire is the 8-1 third choice, in post No. 14.

The draw determined each horse’s starting gate assignment on the Churchill Downs track, solidifying the field of 20 horses competing in the 1¼-mile race. As a key indicator in the lead-up to the first leg of the Triple Crown, the draw will affect horses’ odds when betting opens on Thursday.

Mike Repole, Forte’s co-owner, said he doesn’t think No. 15 post – towards the outside of the track – will negatively affect his horse’s performance in the race. He said he was hoping for a post between 4 and 16.

“I’m actually happy. I would have taken maybe 12 or 11, but we’re fine there. We’re fine in 15,” Repole said. “If he doesn’t get stopped, he’s going to be in great shape.”

Forte, whose jockey is Irad Ortiz, was the first horse picked in Monday’s random draw.

The draw also included post assignments for contenders in Friday’s Longines Kentucky Oaks race. Wet Paint is the 5-2 Oaks favorite, in post position No. 7.

Morning-line odds, announced moments after the post position draw, are predictions of each horse’s chance of winning. Official odds will be available when betting opens on Thursday.

Since starting gates were first introduced in 1930, posts Nos. 5 and 10 have produced the most Derby winners. But last year's winner, Rich Strike, was assigned to the post No. 20, making him only the second Derby winner to run out of the starting gate from that spot.

Horses positioned towards the outside of the track are often subject to less bumping, but run the risk of racing too wide. About half of the past 23 Kentucky Derby winners have started the race from outside posts. Middle spots are still often considered to be the best draws.

The Kentucky Derby is the most popular betting race in the country. Last year, Derby bets totaled $179 million, meaning bettors competed for a share of about $143 million after the Churchill Downs track retained its 20% cut.

Battaglia has correctly predicted the Derby favorite 38 out of 49 times since 1974, when he became Churchill Downs' morning-line oddsmaker.

Derby post position lineup:

1 - Hit Show

2 - Verifying

3 - Two Phil’s

4 - Confidence Game

5 - Tapit Trice

6 - Kingsbarns

7 - Reincarnate

8 - Mage

9 - Skinner

10 - Practical Move

11 - Disarm

12 - Jace’s Road

13 - Sun Thunder

14 - Angel of Empire

15 - Forte

16 - Raise Cain

17 - Derma Sotogake

18 - Rocket Can

19 - Lord Miles

20 - Continuar

Oaks post position lineup:

1 - Mimi Kakushi

2 - The Alys Look

3 - Gambling Girl

4 - Southlawn

5 - Wonder Wheel

6 - Botanical

7 - Wet Paint

8 - Promiseher America

9 - And Tell Me Nolies

10 - Flying Connection

11 - Defining Purpose

12 - Dorth Vader

13 - Affirmative Lady

14 - Pretty Mischievous