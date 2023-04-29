© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

5 people, including an 8-year-old, were killed in a shooting at a Texas home

By Juliana Kim
Published April 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Updated April 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed in a shooting inside a home in southeast Texas on Friday evening, authorities said. At least three other people were injured.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man who fled the scene, has been located and surrounded by law enforcement, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told NPR. The alleged gunman is not yet in custody.

Police received a call about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. local time in the city of Cleveland, which is less than an hour northeast of Houston, Capers said.

Four people — three women and a man — were found dead inside the house, he said. The 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Capers said all five people killed had gunshot wounds to the head, adding that the shooter used an AR-15 style rifle.

Three others, who were injured, were taken to a hospital. Two additional people, who were inside the residence, were evaluated on scene and have since been released, the sheriff's office said in in a statement.

The suspect lived next door to the victims, Capers said. The attack unfolded after one of the people living inside the victims' home asked the suspect to stop firing rounds in his yard because they had an infant trying to sleep.

The suspect responded that it was his property and later walked up to his neighbor's front door with a rifle, Capers told the Associated Press.

"This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NPR's Amy Held contributed reporting. contributed to this story

