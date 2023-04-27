This week ‘In Conversation’: Foster care in Kentucky

May is National Foster Care Month. So on this week’s “In Conversation” we'll learn about the state of foster care in Kentucky and what children here need. We’ll also talk about the shortage of foster parents in Kentucky, how it affects kids in the system and what could encourage more people to give it a try.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

