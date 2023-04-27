© 2023 Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: Foster care in Kentucky

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
A shortage of foster parents in Kentucky is taxing the system and affecting children who need homes.

May is National Foster Care Month. So on this week’s “In Conversation” we'll learn about the state of foster care in Kentucky and what children here need. We’ll also talk about the shortage of foster parents in Kentucky, how it affects kids in the system and what could encourage more people to give it a try.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
