DOJ sets new meeting dates for public input on how to reform Louisville police

DOJ staff will lead community meetings in Louisville in May to hear from the public as it crafts reforms for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In March, the DOJ released findings of a years-long investigation, which discovered a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional policing by LMPD. Federal investigators found Louisville police regularly violated people’s civil rights, especially the rights of Black people and people with disabilities.

Members of the public can weigh in on what reform should look like at community meetings with DOJ staff. That feedback will inform a settlement agreement that federal officials will seek to negotiate with the city. The public meetings were initially scheduled for April, but were put on hold after the deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank.

The new dates and locations are below:

Monday, May 8th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Main Library, Auditorium

301 York St.

Tuesday, May 9th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

South Central Regional Library

7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Wednesday, May 17th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Northeast Regional Library

15 Bellevoir Circle

Thursday, May 18th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library

9725 Dixie Highway

The DOJ says ASL and Spanish interpretation will be provided.

In addition to the public meetings, DOJ staff say they will be available to hear from people on a walk-in basis at the following times and locations:

Monday, May 8

12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Middletown Library

12556 Shelbyville Rd

Tuesday, May 9

11:00am-2:00 p.m.

Shawnee Library

3912 West Broadway

Wednesday, May 10

11:00am-2:00 p.m.

Iroquois Library

601 West Woodlawn

Thursday, May 11

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Fairdale Library

10620 W Manslick Rd



Fairdale Library 10620 W Manslick Rd Monday, May 15

12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Jeffersontown Library

10635 Watterson Trail

Tuesday, May 16

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Newburg Library

4800 Exeter Ave

Wednesday, May 17

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Bon Air Library

2816 Del Rio Place