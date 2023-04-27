DOJ sets new meeting dates for public input on how to reform Louisville police
The U.S. Department of Justice will be coming to Louisville in May to get community feedback on how to address a pattern of unconstitutional policing.
DOJ staff will lead community meetings in Louisville in May to hear from the public as it crafts reforms for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
In March, the DOJ released findings of a years-long investigation, which discovered a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional policing by LMPD. Federal investigators found Louisville police regularly violated people’s civil rights, especially the rights of Black people and people with disabilities.
Members of the public can weigh in on what reform should look like at community meetings with DOJ staff. That feedback will inform a settlement agreement that federal officials will seek to negotiate with the city. The public meetings were initially scheduled for April, but were put on hold after the deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank.
The new dates and locations are below:
- Monday, May 8th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Main Library, Auditorium
301 York St.
- Tuesday, May 9th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
South Central Regional Library
7300 Jefferson Blvd.
- Wednesday, May 17th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Northeast Regional Library
15 Bellevoir Circle
- Thursday, May 18th from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Southwest Regional Library
9725 Dixie Highway
The DOJ says ASL and Spanish interpretation will be provided.
In addition to the public meetings, DOJ staff say they will be available to hear from people on a walk-in basis at the following times and locations:
- Monday, May 8
12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
Middletown Library
12556 Shelbyville Rd
- Tuesday, May 9
11:00am-2:00 p.m.
Shawnee Library
3912 West Broadway
- Wednesday, May 10
11:00am-2:00 p.m.
Iroquois Library
601 West Woodlawn
- Thursday, May 11
11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Fairdale Library
10620 W Manslick Rd
- Monday, May 15
12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
Jeffersontown Library
10635 Watterson Trail
- Tuesday, May 16
11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Newburg Library
4800 Exeter Ave
- Wednesday, May 17
11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Bon Air Library
2816 Del Rio Place
- Thursday, May 18
11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Crescent Hill Library
2762 Frankfort Ave