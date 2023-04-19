This week ‘In Conversation’: Preventing youth suicides

In Kentucky, suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults. This week on “In Conversation,” we’ll try to understand why, and what we can all do to help bring the numbers down.

Experts will help us untangle this complex health crisis and take your questions about how to support the young people in your life.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org , and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by phone at 988, or online at 988lifeline.org.

You can also contact the Trevor Project, which provides free, confidential counselors who specialize in helping LGBTQ youth.

