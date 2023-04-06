© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Weather service: 3 tornadoes in Louisville, Kentucky area

Louisville Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
The back of an ambulance with a rusted license plate.
MisanthropicGods
/
Flickr
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Louisville Wednesday night. Officials are still assessing damage.

The National Weather Service says it's surveying damage from three EF-1 tornadoes that touched down in Kentucky.

According to preliminary information, tornadoes hit the Pleasure Ridge Park and Newburg sections of Louisville on Wednesday evening, meteorologist Brian Neudorff said.

A separate tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down in the Brandonburg area of Mead County, less than an hour southwest of Louisville, Neudorff said.

Weather service crews were surveying damage Thursday to determine the path and length of the tornadoes.

The storm toppled trees onto houses, ripped down power lines and tore the roof off an apartment building. A tractor-trailer overturned in high winds along Interstate 265 in Louisville. The driver was not injured, Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

About 8,400 customers remained without power late Thursday morning in Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, according to poweroutage.us.

