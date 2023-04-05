© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

‘In Conversation’ springs into action to help your garden grow

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
garden-pots

Despite the occasional cold snaps, the weather reminds us that it's springtime — time to sow the seeds of success in our gardens.

It’s just a few weeks before Derby Day in Louisville, and you know what that means: almost time to start tending to your spring garden.

This week on “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talks to gardening experts about what to plant in your soil. From first-timers trying to begin a begonia, to experts who want to make it rain with vegetables, plants, shrubs and trees, no question is too big or small for our troubleshooters.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

Tags
News In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content