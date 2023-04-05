Department of Justice will hold community meetings next week on Louisville police reforms

The planned meetings follow the DOJ’s release of a report last month detailing a pattern of discriminatory and unconstitutional practices within the Louisville Metro Police Department. The report was a result of years-long investigation that began in April 2021.

The DOJ will hold an in-person forum on April 12 at the South Central Regional Library and another on April 13 at Central High School. Both meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For those who can’t attend the forums, DOJ officials will be available to speak with residents one-on-one April 11 and April 13 at the Shawnee Branch Library and the Middletown Branch Library, respectively. They host the walk-in meeting in Shawnee between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the meeting in Middletown will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

“While we have finished our investigation, we need feedback from the community on how to address the violations outlined in our report,” DOJ officials wrote in a release. “As we work for change, we want input from you.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has already signed an agreement in principle to negotiate a consent decree with the DOJ. The decree will act as a roadmap for reform and will be overseen by a federal judge and an independent monitor.

The DOJ included a list of 36 remedial recommendations in its March report, including improvements to LMPD’s use-of-force training, complaint process and internal investigations. Those recommendations are expected to serve as the basis for the consent decree.

A full list of the events:

Walk-in Meetings

Tuesday, April 11

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Shawnee Branch Library

3912 W. Broadway

Thursday, April 13

12:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Middletown Branch Library

12556 Shelbyville Rd.

Public Forums

Wednesday, April 12

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

South Central Regional

Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Thursday, April 13

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Central High School

1130 W. Chestnut St.