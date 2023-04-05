© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Department of Justice will hold community meetings next week on Louisville police reforms

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
Attorney General Merrick Garland stands behind Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg at a press conference unveiling the findings of the Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD’s pattern of civil rights violations.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Attorney General Merrick Garland stands at a press conference unveiling the findings of the Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD’s pattern of civil rights violations while Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks to the press.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice will be back in Louisville next week to talk with residents about what changes they’d like to see in policing.

The planned meetings follow the DOJ’s release of a report last month detailing a pattern of discriminatory and unconstitutional practices within the Louisville Metro Police Department. The report was a result of years-long investigation that began in April 2021.

The DOJ will hold an in-person forum on April 12 at the South Central Regional Library and another on April 13 at Central High School. Both meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For those who can’t attend the forums, DOJ officials will be available to speak with residents one-on-one April 11 and April 13 at the Shawnee Branch Library and the Middletown Branch Library, respectively. They host the walk-in meeting in Shawnee between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the meeting in Middletown will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

“While we have finished our investigation, we need feedback from the community on how to address the violations outlined in our report,” DOJ officials wrote in a release. “As we work for change, we want input from you.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has already signed an agreement in principle to negotiate a consent decree with the DOJ. The decree will act as a roadmap for reform and will be overseen by a federal judge and an independent monitor.

The DOJ included a list of 36 remedial recommendations in its March report, including improvements to LMPD’s use-of-force training, complaint process and internal investigations. Those recommendations are expected to serve as the basis for the consent decree.

A full list of the events:

Walk-in Meetings

Tuesday, April 11
11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Shawnee Branch Library
3912 W. Broadway

Thursday, April 13
12:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Middletown Branch Library
12556 Shelbyville Rd.

Public Forums

Wednesday, April 12
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
South Central Regional
Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Thursday, April 13
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Central High School
1130 W. Chestnut St.

Tags
News Police Reformpolice violence
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
Related Content