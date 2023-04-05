Department of Justice will hold community meetings next week on Louisville police reforms
Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice will be back in Louisville next week to talk with residents about what changes they’d like to see in policing.
The planned meetings follow the DOJ’s release of a report last month detailing a pattern of discriminatory and unconstitutional practices within the Louisville Metro Police Department. The report was a result of years-long investigation that began in April 2021.
The DOJ will hold an in-person forum on April 12 at the South Central Regional Library and another on April 13 at Central High School. Both meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For those who can’t attend the forums, DOJ officials will be available to speak with residents one-on-one April 11 and April 13 at the Shawnee Branch Library and the Middletown Branch Library, respectively. They host the walk-in meeting in Shawnee between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the meeting in Middletown will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
“While we have finished our investigation, we need feedback from the community on how to address the violations outlined in our report,” DOJ officials wrote in a release. “As we work for change, we want input from you.”
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has already signed an agreement in principle to negotiate a consent decree with the DOJ. The decree will act as a roadmap for reform and will be overseen by a federal judge and an independent monitor.
The DOJ included a list of 36 remedial recommendations in its March report, including improvements to LMPD’s use-of-force training, complaint process and internal investigations. Those recommendations are expected to serve as the basis for the consent decree.
A full list of the events:
Walk-in Meetings
Tuesday, April 11
11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Shawnee Branch Library
3912 W. Broadway
Thursday, April 13
12:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Middletown Branch Library
12556 Shelbyville Rd.
Public Forums
Wednesday, April 12
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
South Central Regional
Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd.
Thursday, April 13
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Central High School
1130 W. Chestnut St.