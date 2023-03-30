© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Unpacking transgender-related laws in Ky. and nationwide

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT
Christy and Max Davis hold signs showing support for trans rights, including a sign that says: "Gender-affirming care saves lives." They came to the Kentucky Capitol Thursday to protest a bill that would prevent trans children like Max, an 11-year-old trans boy who lives in louisville, from receiving gender-affirming medical care.
Jess Clark
/
Louisville Public Media
Christy and Max Davis came to the Kentucky Capitol Thursday to protest a bill that would prevent trans and nonbinary children from receiving certain types of gender-affirming medical care. Max is an 11-year-old trans boy from Louisville.

A deeper look at Kentucky Senate Bill 150 and other measures that limit the rights of trans children.

Senate Bill 150, passed this month by Kentucky state legislators, has been dubbed the worst anti-trans bill in the country. Although Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, the majority-Republican legislature voted to override the veto.

And Kentucky’s not the only state grappling with laws like this. Over 120 bills have been introduced across the country this year affecting LGBTQ people—many focused on the rights of transgender children and their parents.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we discuss legislative measures focused on transgender kids, here in the Commonwealth and across the country.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
