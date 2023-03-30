This week ‘In Conversation’: Unpacking transgender-related laws in Ky. and nationwide

Senate Bill 150, passed this month by Kentucky state legislators, has been dubbed the worst anti-trans bill in the country. Although Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, the majority-Republican legislature voted to override the veto.

And Kentucky’s not the only state grappling with laws like this. Over 120 bills have been introduced across the country this year affecting LGBTQ people—many focused on the rights of transgender children and their parents.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we discuss legislative measures focused on transgender kids, here in the Commonwealth and across the country.