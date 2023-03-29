Bill criminalizing people within 25 feet of police when told to stop headed to governor

On-duty police can get a 25-foot bubble around them that the public can’t cross under legislation headed to the governor’s desk.

Crossing that invisible barrier after being told to stop could land someone in jail for up to 60 days.

Proponents of the bill, HB 1186, say allowing police to order members of the public back at least 25 feet helps ensure officer safety.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) originally voted for the bill. He considered situations where, in a public, outdoor area, police should get room to work and thought that was appropriate.

But he said concerns were raised – and never addressed – about situations where 25 feet isn’t really possible.

“You know, what happens if you’re literally in your house and the police are on the porch," Pierce said. "Or what if you’re in an apartment complex and you’ve got different apartments. You’ve got a lot of different scenarios there.”

The House vote to send the bill to the governor’s desk was 68-26, with members of both parties voting for and against.

