Wawa convenience store in the works for Clarksville

Officials recently approved a zoning variance for the new Wawa store at 1354 Veterans Parkway, at the site of the former Red Robin restaurant.

The company, which has somewhat of a cult following in some Mid-Atlantic locales, started nearly 60 years ago and offers food including sandwiches, salads and coffee drinks.

Ken Conklin, a spokesperson with the town, said it’s expected to be finished in 2024. And would be the second gas station along the busy roadway. It’s the first new gas station in the area in two decades.

“Anytime we can bring in new businesses, it's a great thing for the town and for our residents,” Conklin said.

He said the company is planning for additional stores in the region.

And nearby, a new furniture store is in the works at the former Sears location in the Green Tree Mall.

Furniture Fair, which will have a 90,000-square-foot showroom, is expected to open within the next several months.

The new store aligns with the town’s 3C Master Plan, a guiding document to help reimagine unused or underused spaces along and near Lewis and Clark Parkway.

The plans include new residential and retail builds over the next 40 years, and new uses for current structures. Baity said in this case, “repurposing an existing building is oftentimes a quicker solution.”

He said the change is positive for Clarksville’s retail scene.

That Sears location, which predated the mall and served as one of its anchor stores, closed in 2017 after around 50 years in the area.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec, Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.

