Weekly Indiana Statehouse update: Gender-affirming care bans, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill move forward

An expansion to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, rejected changes to the ban on gender-affirming care for minors and legislation inviting a lawsuit.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1608: Human sexuality instruction

Indiana’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed the House and would require parental notification if a child in school requests to change their name or pronouns to be inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth. A Senate committee took that qualifier out of HB 1608. Now, a school has to notify parents of any requested name or pronoun change – even a nickname – regardless of gender expression.

SB 480: Gender transition procedures for minors

House Republicans voted down proposed changes to SB 480 banning gender-affirming care for people under 18. That included efforts from Democrats Thursday to prevent minors currently receiving such care to be forced to de-transition.

On Tuesday, a House committee heard nearly four hours of emotional testimony before passing the measure. The bill would ban a list of medical procedures only if they were for the treatment of gender dysphoria.

HB 1569: Restrictions on DOC provision of gender therapy

And the Indiana attorney general’s office said a proposed ban on allowing people in state prisons to get gender-affirming surgery will likely lead to a lawsuit. Despite the acknowledged potential that HB 1569 violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, Attorney General Todd Rokita supports the bill.

