Before COVID-19 vaccines get pricey, Louisville mobile clinic offers them free

A mobile clinic in Louisville will offer free coronavirus vaccines to people who still need them this Saturday.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Americana World Community Center, located at 4801 Southside Drive.

This is one of over a dozen vaccination events the Kentucky Nurses Association is hosting with the Family Health Centers organization.

The nurses association’s CEO, Delanor Manson, said pop-up clinics will run through the end of May at several locations.

She emphasized that this is a chance for people to protect themselves against the ever-evolving COVID-19 before getting vaccinated becomes expensive.

So far during the pandemic, the U.S. government has made sure folks could get a COVID vaccine without paying a dime.

But later this year, the vaccines will hit the commercial market – and they could get pretty pricey. Some estimates suggest they eventually could cost $100 or more.

“We are asking people to utilize the free vaccine that we have and come to one of our clinics,” Manson said. “Because you don’t want to pay a hundred dollars, and many people don’t have a hundred dollars to pay for a vaccine.”

Anyone ages 5 and up can get vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic. Manson said it would be helpful if people bring a piece of paper with their name printed on it, such as a bill or a bus pass.

And if someone isn’t sure if they need a booster dose or if they should get the vaccine at all, she said the clinic will have experts there to talk people through their options.

“You come to us, and we help you decipher what you need,” she said. “That’s what we’re there for.”