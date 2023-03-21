Bill creating statewide energy plan passes unanimously in Indiana Senate

A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state Senate unanimously on Monday.

HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.

The bill also cuts in half the amount of power utilities can buy from the grid during peak demand. That means they’d have to show they can generate about 85 percent of their energy themselves or from contracts with other companies.

READ MORE: Bill lays out Indiana statewide energy plan, reliability requirements for utilities

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

Proponents of the bill hope it will help ensure electric utilities in the state are reliable as Indiana moves toward more renewable energy sources.

It now goes back to the state House to consider changes made to the bill.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .