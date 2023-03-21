© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Bill creating statewide energy plan passes unanimously in Indiana Senate

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published March 21, 2023
HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.

A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state Senate unanimously on Monday.

HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.

The bill also cuts in half the amount of power utilities can buy from the grid during peak demand. That means they’d have to show they can generate about 85 percent of their energy themselves or from contracts with other companies.

Proponents of the bill hope it will help ensure electric utilities in the state are reliable as Indiana moves toward more renewable energy sources.

It now goes back to the state House to consider changes made to the bill.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter.

