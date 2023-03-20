Louisville Urban League president out after 5 months on the job

Price took the leadership role last November, after Sadiqa Reynolds left for a new job leading the Perception Institute. Price was the second woman to head the Louisville Urban League in the civil rights organization's more than 100-year history.

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Price’s name and biography were scrubbed from the League’s website Monday afternoon. The press release from the board was void of any details regarding her departure, only saying that the “transition” was “effective immediately.”

Peggy Bennett, a spokesperson for the organization, said they would not be releasing more information at this time.

“Plans to seek a permanent replacement have not been finalized, but the board intends to move as quickly as time will allow,” the board’s statement said.

The board thanked Price for her “service and leadership over the last several months.”

Lyndon Pryor, the Urban League’s Chief Engagement Office, was appointed interim president and CEO. Pryor began working at the nonprofit in 2015 and previously led the League’s community health program, “It starts with me!” He’s a graduate of and former administrator at Texas A&M University, according to the press release.

The Louisville Urban League provides job training, housing assistance and education programs focused on uplifting Black residents.

