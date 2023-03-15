© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

This week ‘In Conversation’: March Madness 2023

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
U of L basketball
Wikimedia Commons
/
University of Louisville basketball

This month, "madness" is a good thing, as people get ready for the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments.

If it’s March in these parts, it means you’re going to hear about two things: getting back on your allergy medications and filling out brackets for the NCAA basketball tournaments.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about who can win, who will wither in the first round, and the art of bracketology.

If you’re still doing your research, here are the brackets for the men’s NCAA tournament and the women’s NCAA tournament.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to tell us who you are picking and what your selection process looks like.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
