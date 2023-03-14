© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

New Albany shelter-in-place order lifted after a chemical release

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published March 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
A screenshot shows an overhead shot of buildings that emitted a yellowish gas in New Albany, Indiana.
Screenshot via WLKY
/
A chemical at Blue Grass Chemical Specialties caused a yellow plume of gas to appear in the area surrounding the plant. Emergency officials have since lifted a shelter-in-place order and said they don't have concerns about serious health issues.

Emergency officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order for New Albany and reopened Interstate 265 after a chemical release at Blue Grass Chemical Specialties facility on Industrial Boulevard.

“Turns out it was more of a hydrogen peroxide that was releasing into the air,” said the director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Kent Barrow.

According to Barrow, the release was caused by an issue in the plant’s cleaning process, and a tank overflowed, releasing the gas.

“We believe that there are no health issues,” Barrow said Tuesday morning. “You’d have to be standing over [the plume] to have major effects.”

Barrow said the hydrogen peroxide should disperse into the air and that the only cleanup needed would be inside the plant.

When the gas release first occurred, residents were told to shelter in place, as were students at Indiana University Southeast’s campus.

Both of those orders have been lifted.

The EPA includes Blue Grass Chemical Specialties on a list of facilities that use toxic chemicals in their operations.

According to data from the EPA, a little more than 4,000 people reside in a 1-mile radius of the chemical plant. Demographic data shows a majority of those residents are white and 46% of households report an income greater than $75,000.

This story may be updated. It has been corrected to accurately reflect which interstate was affected.

News
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones