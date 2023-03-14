New Albany shelter-in-place order lifted after a chemical release

“Turns out it was more of a hydrogen peroxide that was releasing into the air,” said the director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Kent Barrow.

According to Barrow, the release was caused by an issue in the plant’s cleaning process, and a tank overflowed, releasing the gas.

“We believe that there are no health issues,” Barrow said Tuesday morning. “You’d have to be standing over [the plume] to have major effects.”

Barrow said the hydrogen peroxide should disperse into the air and that the only cleanup needed would be inside the plant.

When the gas release first occurred, residents were told to shelter in place, as were students at Indiana University Southeast’s campus.

Both of those orders have been lifted.

IUS FINAL update: Shelter in place on campus has been lifted. Continue to avoid area south of campus as local authorities work to clean up the chemical release. — IU Southeast (@IUSoutheast) March 14, 2023

The EPA includes Blue Grass Chemical Specialties on a list of facilities that use toxic chemicals in their operations.

According to data from the EPA, a little more than 4,000 people reside in a 1-mile radius of the chemical plant. Demographic data shows a majority of those residents are white and 46% of households report an income greater than $75,000.

This story may be updated. It has been corrected to accurately reflect which interstate was affected.

