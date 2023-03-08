Watch Live: DOJ releasing Louisville police civil rights investigation findings at 11 a.m.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is in Louisville for a press conference. The DOJ started investigating the Louisville police in 2021, more than a year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Investigators are looking for a “pattern or practice” of civil rights violations by local police officers.0

Reviews like this one often result in consent decrees, which are court-enforced agreements negotiated between the city and federal government. The idea is to implement reforms and procedural changes.

This is a developing story.