News

Louisville police officers shoot woman near Valley Station Sunday

Louisville Public Media | By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published February 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST
Updated February 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST
Yellow caution tape hangs upside down in front of a large gathering of people. The text reads "Police line do not cross."
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers shot a woman Sunday night. Her condition is unknown.

According to a statement from Louisville Metro Police Department, officers shot and wounded a woman near Valley Station Sunday evening.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials say officers shot a woman "waving a gun" on a street. Officials said her condition was unknown.

The statement, attributed to Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, said that at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police officers responded to the 9100 block of Chenault Rd. The statement said that officers told the woman to drop the weapon and that she didn’t.

“The suspect refused to comply and was struck by police gunfire,” the statement read.

She was transported to a local hospital.

In a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD advised the public to stay away from the area. Other local media outlets captured Chief Gwinn-Villaroel speaking at the site of shooting.

Mayor Craig Greenberg released a statement in response.

“I am grateful no LMPD officers were harmed in this encounter and thankful no members of the public were injured during this incident,” Greenberg said in the statement. “I am also thankful footage of this incident was captured on a body worn camera.”

According to the LMPD press release, a gun was recovered at the scene.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story.

police shooting, LMPD
Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's news director. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
