Louisville police officers shoot woman near Valley Station Sunday

Louisville Metro Police Department officials say officers shot a woman "waving a gun" on a street. Officials said her condition was unknown.

The statement, attributed to Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, said that at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police officers responded to the 9100 block of Chenault Rd. The statement said that officers told the woman to drop the weapon and that she didn’t.

“The suspect refused to comply and was struck by police gunfire,” the statement read.

She was transported to a local hospital.

In a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD advised the public to stay away from the area. Other local media outlets captured Chief Gwinn-Villaroel speaking at the site of shooting.

Mayor Craig Greenberg released a statement in response.

“I am grateful no LMPD officers were harmed in this encounter and thankful no members of the public were injured during this incident,” Greenberg said in the statement. “I am also thankful footage of this incident was captured on a body worn camera.”

According to the LMPD press release, a gun was recovered at the scene.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story.