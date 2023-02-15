Severe weather headed toward Louisville

A strong low pressure system is moving into the Ohio Valley overnight bringing showers and scattered storms to the region.

Thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds are possible, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville, which issued a severe weather outlook for Wednesday night into Thursday.

“Some severe thunderstorms are certainly possible and damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour,” NWS Louisville Meteorologist Evan Webb said.

Ahead of the severe weather, Thursday’s 74 degree forecast for Louisville is on track to tie the daily maximum temperature set in 2018.

A first round of thunderstorms are expected in Louisville between 1 and 8 a.m. with the potential for hail and brief heavy rainfall. Webb said there’s likely to be a lull in the morning before a second round of storms in the afternoon.

“The main severe weather risk on Thursday afternoon will be damaging winds, but hail and tornadoes are on the table,” Webb said.

Webb said people should keep close tabs on the forecast over the next day or so, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

A cold front is expected to sweep through in the early evening ending the threat.