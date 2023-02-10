Rokita under investigation by state Disciplinary Commission, according to attorney petition

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.

That confirmation, first reported by the Indiana Citizen, comes from a petition by a Washington, D.C. attorney to represent Rokita.

The filing does not say exactly what Rokita is being investigated for. But it’s related to cases involving Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who made national news after providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Bernard is now defending her medical license in front of the state Medical Licensing Board, following an investigation by Rokita’s office. A lawsuit Bernard filed in state court last year to halt that investigation was unsuccessful, though a county judge did rule that Rokita violated state law by publicly discussing the matter before his office filed an official complaint.

READ MORE: Judge rules Rokita violated law, but denies abortion care provider's request to halt investigation

The attorney discipline process is a lengthy one and the vast majority of complaints against lawyers are dismissed.

Rokita's predecessor, Curtis Hill, had his law license temporarily suspended while serving as attorney general by the Indiana Supreme Court, following a Disciplinary Commission investigation.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News.