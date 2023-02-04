Nearly 100 candidates file for municipal seats in Clark, Floyd counties

Nearly 100 candidates filed for municipal seats in Clark and Floyd counties for Indiana’s primary election by the deadline Friday.

Many incumbents are seeking second, third or fourth terms. But in some cases, the challenges won’t heat up until the general election.

The current mayors of Charlestown, Jeffersonville and New Albany are all seeking reelection. In Charlestown, Democrat Treva Hodges is unopposed in her primary bid for a second term, but she’ll face Republican council member Ruthie Jackson in November.

Democratic New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan is facing a challenge for a fourth term by Dylan Rash in the primary. The winner will go up against longtime Republican Indiana state Rep. Ed Clere in November.

In Jeffersonville, no candidate has filed to challenge Republican Mike Moore, who’s seeking a fourth term .

Some candidates are looking to shift to a new role. Republican Clarksville Town Council member A.D. Stonecipher, first elected in 2016, is vying for the town clerk-treasurer spot, rather than a third term on the council. He’ll face Democrat Ron Deatrick in November.

Dan Coffey previously served multiple terms as a Democrat on the New Albany City Council before running unsuccessfully as an independent for mayor in 2019. He’s now running as a Republican for District 2 in the primary. He’ll face Democrat Adam Dickey, who was caucused in last year following the death of council member Bob Caesar.

Some officials, including New Albany council members Josh Turner and Scott Blair, aren't associated with the Democratic or Republican parties' primaries but will run in the general election.

Others have been involved in community work for years but are taking their first run for office, like Democratic Jeffersonville City Council At-Large candidates Evan Stoner and Jim Moon.

Stoner has been involved in community engagement since high school and now serves as vice president of the Jeffersonville Parks Authority Board. He also founded Southern Indiana Pride.

Moon is pastor at Park Memorial United Methodist Church and president at Catalyst Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in Southern Indiana.

They’re among the eight candidates vying for three at-large seats, including Republican incumbents Scott Hawkins and Matt Owen.

Here’s a full rundown of candidates running in Clark and Floyd counties, with incumbents marked with asterisks.

New Albany

Mayor — Jeff Gahan (Democrat)*, Dylan Rash (Democrat), Ed Clere (Republican)

City Clerk — Vicki Glotzbach (Democrat)*

City Council, At-Large — Stefanie Griffith (Republican), Jay Papp (Republican), Scott Whalen (Republican), Maury Goldberg (Democrat), Andrew Hunter (Democrat), Don Unruh (Democrat)

City Council, District 1 — Jennie Collier (Democrat)*

City Council, District 2 — Adam Dickey (Democrat)*, Dan Coffey (Republican)

City Council, District 3 — Greg Phipps (Democrat)*, Darrell Neeley (Republican)

City Council, District 4 — Ken Brooks (Democrat), Christopher Fitzgerald (Democrat), David Aebersold (Republican)

City Council, District 5 — Louise Gohmann (Democrat), Ross Heinz (Republican)

Georgetown

Town Council, District 1 — Jason Parrish (Republican)

Town Council, District 2 — Billy Haller (Democrat)*, Matt Nolan (Republican)

Town Council, District 3 — Doug Wacker (Republican)

Charlestown

Mayor — Treva Hodges ( Democrat)*, Ruthie Jackson (Republican)

City Clerk-Treasurer — Donna Coomer (Republican)*

City Council, At-Large — Jennifer David (Democrat), Chuck Deaton (Republican)

City Council, District 1 — Bo Bertram (Republican)*, Rick Cannon (Democrat)

City Council, District 2 — Ronald Blevins Jr. (Republican), Howard “Donnie” Thomas (Republican)

City Council District 3 — BJ Steele (Republican)*

City Council, District 4 — Brian Hester (Republican)*

Clarksville

Clerk-Treasurer — Ron Deatrick (Democrat), Aaron “A.D.” Stonecipher (Republican)

Town Court Judge — James “Jimmie” Guilfoyle (Democrat)*

Town Council, At-Large — Bob McEwen (Democrat), Mike Mustain (Democrat), Janne Newland (Democrat), David “Red” Worrall (Republican), Jennifer Voignier (Republican)*

Town Council, District 1 — Christian Barerra (Democrat), Tony Munich (Democrat), Tim Hauber (Republican)*

Town Council, District 2 — Kenny Brown (Democrat), Adam Rayborn (Democrat)

Town Council, District 3 — Ryan Ramsey (Democrat)*, Sally Clyatt Stock (Republican)

Town Council, District 4 — Karen Henderson (Democrat), Jamie Hudgins (Republican)

Town Council, District 5 — Laura Dement (Democrat), Troy Cox (Republican), Dustin Kavanaugh (Republican), Bob Stotts (Republican)

Jeffersonville

Mayor — Mike Moore (Republican)*

City Clerk-Treasurer — Lisa Gill (Republican)*

City Council, At-Large — Scott Hawkins (Republican)*, Matt Owen (Republican)*, Malinda Colvin Mackenzie (Republican), Ed Zastawny (Republican), Jim Moon III (Democrat), John Perkins (Democrat), Jacky Snelling (Democrat), Evan Stoner (Democrat)

City Council, District 1 — Dustin White (Democrat)*

City Council, District 2 — Bill Burns (Republican)*

City Council, District 3 — Joe Paris (Republican)*

City Council, District 4 — Scott Anderson (Republican)*, Albert Frazier Jr. (Democrat)

City Council, District 5 — Donnie Croft (Republican)*, Donna Reed (Democrat)

City Council, District 6 — Steve Webb (Republican)*

Sellersburg

Town Clerk-Treasurer — Michelle Miller (Republican)*

Town Council, At-Large — Matthew Czarnecki (Republican)*, Nancy Mcdevitt (Democrat)

Town Council, District 1 — Scott McVoy (Republican)*

Town Council, District 2 — Randall Mobley (Republican)*

Town Council, District 3 — Brad Amos (Republican)*

Town Council, District 4 — Bill Conlin (Republican), Terry Langford (Democrat)*

Utica

Town Clerk-Treasurer — Patrick Glotzbach (Republican)

Town Council — Robbie DeArk (Democrat), Shelly Gaither (Democrat)*, Steve Long (Democrat)*, Gregory Morrison (Democrat), Wayne Spencer (Democrat), Greg Dennis (Republican), Frankie Garrett (Republican), Tim McDonald (Republican), Kasey Noel (Republican), Pam Watson (Republican), Christopher Webb (Republican)

