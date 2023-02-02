Where Y'all Really From: A conversation about the Lunar New Year shootings

Hi friends, it's been a while. And tragically, we find ourselves in a situation similar to the one that inspired us to start "Where Y'all Really From" in the first place. Violence has affected our community again, with two mass shootings in California during celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

While we're almost ready to bring you our second season, our collective need to process these events is too urgent to wait for that launch. We need community and conversation now. So today, Nima Kulkarni and Charlene Buckles sit down and talk through what happened, how intra-community violence hits differently and mental wellness in our seniors.

We also talk about how our instinct to mourn in silence can impede our healing, and how to be a good ally to your AAPI loved ones after trauma. And we've put together a list of AAPI mental health resources. You can find it here: lpm.org/AAPImentalhealth

We'll be back with season two soon, exploring issues like parent/child relationships in immigrant families, interracial dating and marriage, how knowing or not knowing your community of origin's native language affects your sense of belonging, and more. We'll see you soon, and in the meantime, please take good care of yourselves.