Want tickets to that orchestra concert inside Mammoth Cave? Lottery opens Monday, Jan. 30

Monday is the first day of a lottery for tickets to a unique concert inside Mammoth Cave.

The Louisville Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are performing two concerts at the national park in southern Kentucky on April 29.

Those wanting tickets can request up to four tickets online.

Only one application per email will be accepted. While the tickets are free, those applying for the lottery will be accessed a $1 application fee.

Tickets requests are being taken through Feb. 6.

The concert inside Mammoth Cave this spring is part of what the Louisville Orchestra is calling its “In Harmony” statewide tour. That series of concerts starts with May visits to three towns in eastern Kentucky.

The tour includes July stops in Bowling Green, Glasgow, and Bardstown, where the orchestra and musical director Teddy Abrams performing George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

In September, the orchestra will be joined by Kentucky native and mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile in Henderson, Madisonville, and Owensboro.

