Community invited to share ideas for former Jeffboat property

The public will have an opportunity Monday to weigh in on what could come next for the former Jeffboat shipyard, an 80-acre stretch of riverfront property in Jeffersonville.

American Commercial Barge Line, which owns the property, will host the meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Howard Steamboat Museum’s carriage house, at 1101 E. Market St.

There will be short presentations at 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

ACBL is partnering with the City of Jeffersonville on a master plan for the property.