Community invited to share ideas for former Jeffboat property

Published January 23, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST
Jeffboat
John Boyle
/
LPM News
American Commercial Barge Line is seeking community input on development plans for the former Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville.

The public will have an opportunity Monday to weigh in on what could come next for the former Jeffboat shipyard, an 80-acre stretch of riverfront property in Jeffersonville.

American Commercial Barge Line, which owns the property, will host the meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Howard Steamboat Museum’s carriage house, at 1101 E. Market St.

There will be short presentations at 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

ACBL is partnering with the City of Jeffersonville on a master plan for the property.

Jeffboat, which closed in 2018, first opened in the early 1830s to build steamboats.

Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
