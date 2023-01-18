Democratic Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges announces run for second term

Democratic Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges has announced she plans to file for reelection, saying she wants to help continue to lead the city through progress made in her first three years in the position.

Hodges was first elected in 2019, unseating four-term Republican incumbent Bob Hall. She’s the first woman to serve as mayor of Charlestown.

Hodges said she wants to continue to be part of ongoing and upcoming projects she said is propelling the city forward — including what she calls “significant” growth and development.

“I've loved serving, I've loved my time,” she said. “I think that we're doing all the right things to help people see our community as a major regional player. And I just want to keep this momentum going. I think that with everything that we've got started it's important to keep that same leadership and … move it through to further stages.”

During her first term, the city has seen new residential, commercial and industrial development; the resolution of litigation involving the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood; and work with Indiana American Water to address long-standing issues with brown water in the city by adding a new water filtration plant .

Hodges said she’s also been able to secure a record roughly $22 million in grants to help the city move forward, including $12.5 million from River Ridge.

She said she plans to file paperwork for the primary election this week. The deadline for candidates to file is Feb. 3.

