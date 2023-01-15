How satisfied are you with JCPS? District seeks feedback in annual survey

Jefferson County Public Schools is asking students, teachers and parents to share their thoughts on their school in the district’s annual “Comprehensive School Survey.”

The anonymous survey collects data about what students, staff and parents think about their experiences. The district sometimes uses this data to inform policy decisions.

For example, it asks students to rate how strongly they agree with statements like “I feel my teachers really care about me” or “I learned a lot during this school year.”

Staff and parents can weigh in as well, and can rate their principal’s leadership, or how satisfied they are with the school environment.

Last year respondents expressed an overall decline in satisfaction with the district, compared to 2021. Though support remains relatively high.

Here are some highlights from the 2022 results:



66% of high school students said they were “very satisfied” with their school, down from 81% in 2021

75% of parents said they were “very satisfied with JCPS”, up from 73% in 2021

91% of elementary school students said their school has a “caring and supportive environment for students, down from 95% in 2021

78% of certified staff said they would recommend JCPS as a good place to work, down from 89% in 2021.

The survey is available on the district’s website. It’s open through March 30th.

