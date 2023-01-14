Here are ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Jan. 16. The day is meant to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights activist. Across the region, organizations have plans to observe the day in a way that furthers King’s lasting impact.

Here’s a list of events taking place in Louisville and Southern Indiana over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend:

Keepers of the dream: a community arts celebration of Dr. King’s vision

What: This free event will feature performances from the River City Drum Corp, The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts and others. The program will feature a theatrical version of King’s dream entrusting young people to continue his vision. This event is all-ages and will also have free parking.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main Street, Louisville

Black Artivism: Changing the world one performance at a time

What: University of Louisville Theatre Arts will host a variety of community performances and representatives from the African American Theatre Program in a production highlighting the power of Black art in activist movements. Many of the performances are dedicated to broader themes of social justice. Other productions speak specifically to King’s legacy.

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Where: The Playhouse, 1911 S. Third Street, Louisville

Cultural conexione

What: The University of Louisville’s Cultural Center will continue it’s Cultural Conexione program with an event featuring interactive art and discussion. The programming will highlight local and international leaders in various social justice movements.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

Where: U of L Cultural and Equity Center, 120 E. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville

Muhammad Ali Center MLK Jr. Day and Muhammad Ali’s 81st birthday celebration

What: The Muhammad Ali Center will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Ali’s 81st birthday with several events throughout the day and free admission. The Center will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross all day. There will also be hourly screenings of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The 12 p.m. screening will be followed by a panel of young people speaking on how they continue King’s legacy.

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Muhamad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth Street, Louisville

Community celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What: The celebration will feature performances from Grammy Award nominee Jason Clayborn and his choir the “Atmosphere Changers” as part of a larger gospel concert. Organizers ask that people RSVP by calling 812-949-7275.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Griffin Recreation Center, 1140 Griffin Street, New Albany

Louisville Urban League/Kentucky State University indoor classic

What: Athletes from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country will gather to show off their skills on the track at Norton Health Sports & Learning Center. In addition to track and field events, vendors from the MELANnaire Marketplace will be open for attendees. Admission to the event is $15.

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

Where: Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville