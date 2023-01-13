Indiana Rep. Ed Clere announces bid for New Albany mayor’s race

Longtime Indiana Republican state Rep. Ed Clere has announced a bid to become New Albany’s next mayor.

Clere, who represents District 72 which covers New Albany, filed the official paperwork for the primary election Friday afternoon. He said conversations with community members helped him decide to run.

“I think we were missing a lot of opportunities. And there are a lot of things that need to be addressed in New Albany, a lot of things that aren't being addressed or aren't being addressed correctly,” he said.

Clere said if elected, he wants to focus on bringing transparency to the mayor’s office and help the city and county governments work together to be better for the residents of New Albany and Floyd County.

“I have a long track record of working across the aisle and working successfully with both parties,” he said.

“There are people in both parties who have a lot to offer and particularly at the local level, we need to take advantage of those ideas and take advantage of people who are willing to step up and try to make our city better.”

He said he also wants to help address long-standing substance use and housing insecurity issues in the city.

Current Democratic New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, who is in his third term, hadn’t yet announced as of Friday afternoon whether he plans to seek reelection.

Democratic candidate Dylan Rash is the only other candidate to have filed by that time.

First taking office in 2008, Clere is in his eighth term and just began his 15th year as a state representative.

During his term, he has focused on issues related to education, health and human services and fiscal issues. He currently serves on the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee and is the chair of its Health and Medicaid subcommittee.

If elected, Clere would take office at the start of 2024. He said he would continue to serve in the legislature through the end of 2023 before stepping into the new role.

The deadline for candidates to file to run in the Indiana primary election is Feb. 3.

