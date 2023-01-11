Police say a man who was hit by train is in critical condition

A man struck by a train Tuesday is in critical condition.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a call about a pedestrian hit by a train in the Shelby Park neighborhood near South Shelby Street and Ash Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man had been hit while on the tracks.

Police called EMS and the man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Ellis initially described his injuries as critical.

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating.