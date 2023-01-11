© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Police say a man who was hit by train is in critical condition

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST
An LMPD spokesperson said the man's injuries were initially listed as critical.

A man struck by a train Tuesday is in critical condition.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a call about a pedestrian hit by a train in the Shelby Park neighborhood near South Shelby Street and Ash Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man had been hit while on the tracks.

Police called EMS and the man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Ellis initially described his injuries as critical.

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

