Police: Louisville pedestrian dies from hit-and-run injuries

A man injured in a southwestern Louisville hit-and-run collision over the weekend has died, according to local police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Tuesday morning it was told the victim died at the University of Louisville Hospital. He has not yet been publicly identified.

LMPD said officers responded early Saturday morning to a report of a crash at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive. The pedestrian was found lying on the road and taken to the hospital.

His injuries weren’t described as life-threatening at the time, according to police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Tuesday afternoon the department’s traffic unit is investigating the incident.

Neither a suspect nor a vehicle has been identified.

Deaths on Louisville roadways have become more common in recent years. Almost 120 people died on them from last January to November, per data from Kentucky State Police and the city’s Public Works office.

Around 120 people have been killed on city roads each year since 2020, according to the data, higher than each year from 2016-2019.

The Courier-Journal reported Tuesday that Vision Zero Louisville, a road safety government initiative, is pushing to lower the speed limits on seven city-owned roads to 35 mph.

This story may be updated.