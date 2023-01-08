Ky. Senate passes resolution condemning Jan. 6 insurrection on two-year anniversary

A resolution condemning the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol passed the Kentucky Senate on Friday. It came two years to the day since protesters stormed the capitol building.

Following the voice vote approval, Marshall County Sen. Danny Carroll offered his thoughts.

“I’m in no way supportive of what happened during that time, and it’s completely unacceptable. I support this resolution, but in doing that, I also condemn many riots that took place during that time across this country that put our democracy at risk,” Carroll said.

Lawrenceburg Sen. Adrienne Southworth requested a roll call vote, but it did not receive a second.

Afterward, Southworth, who voted no, said she felt like it was not completely fact-based but more politically bent. The GOP lawmaker indicated she found the vote somewhat surprising.

“We have a supermajority that is voting what seems to be the opposite of what you would expect if they were in Washington. Because it's been the other majority in Washington that was carrying on with the committee, and it seemed like it was a very minority of Republicans that actually agreed with it,” Southworth said.

The wording of the resolution included references to serious injuries to 140 members of law enforcement.

It stated that the activities inside the Capitol represented a threat to members of Congress and were an affront to the U.S. Constitution and democracy. It also made a commitment to hold free and fair elections.

Copyright 2023 WEKU. To see more, visit WEKU.